21-year-old man last seen in Long Beach reported missing missing

A 21-year-old man who was last seen in Long Beach was reported missing Thursday.
Steve Luna was last seen Tuesday on the 300 block of 21st Street near Cedar Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Luna is Latino, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds, has red shoulder length hair, brown eyes and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray shorts.
Anyone who has seen Luna or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.