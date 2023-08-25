fbpx 21-year-old man last seen in Long Beach reported missing missing
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Uncategorized / 21-year-old man last seen in Long Beach reported missing missing

21-year-old man last seen in Long Beach reported missing missing

Aug 25, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 21-year-old man who was last seen in Long Beach was reported missing Thursday.

Steve Luna was last seen Tuesday on the 300 block of 21st Street near Cedar Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Luna is Latino, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds, has red shoulder length hair, brown eyes and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray shorts.

Anyone who has seen Luna or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

More from

Mark Ridley-Thomas
Crime Aug 25, 2023
share with
Ridley-Thomas to be sentenced Monday in corruption case by
Los Angeles Aug 25, 2023
share with
Andy Kaufman posthumously receives Walk of Fame star by
Politics Aug 25, 2023
share with
Commission OKs Studio City project despite community opposition by
Politics Aug 25, 2023
share with
Riverside County officials appoint new Veterans’ Services director by
Crime Aug 25, 2023
share with
Prayer vigil planned as cleanup begins after OC mass shooting by
Business Aug 24, 2023
share with
Justice Department sues SpaceX over alleged employment bias by
Skip to content