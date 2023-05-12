fbpx Authorities looking for teen girl reported missing from East LA
Authorities looking for teen girl reported missing from East LA

Authorities looking for teen girl reported missing from East LA

May 12, 2023
missing, teen, east la
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl who went missing from the East Los Angeles area.

Marlen Morales was last seen about 11 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South La Verne Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Morales is Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 131 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweater, black pants and a blue backpack.

“Ms. Morales has no history of running away,” a sheriff’s statement said. “Her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s help.”

Anyone with information about here whereabouts was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 323-264-4151. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

