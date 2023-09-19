fbpx Santa Monica man to plead guilty in cryptocurrency case
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crypto / Santa Monica man to plead guilty in cryptocurrency case

Santa Monica man to plead guilty in cryptocurrency case

Crypto Sep 19, 2023
| Photo by formatoriginal/Envato Elements
by
share with

A Santa Monica man charged with using his cryptocurrency cash exchange business to launder millions of dollars in alleged criminal proceeds will plead guilty on Sept. 27 to a federal charge, officials said Tuesday.

Charles Randol, 33, has agreed to plead guilty to failure to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program, a crime that carries a sentence of up to five years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He is expected to enter his plea before U.S. District Judge Hernán D. Vera in downtown Los Angeles.

From October 2017 to July 2021, Randol owned and operated a virtual-currency money services business known as Digital Coin Strategies LLC. The company offered cryptocurrency cash exchange services for a commission, according to his plea agreement.

Randol met anonymous customers in person to complete transactions, controlling and operating a network of automated kiosks in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties that converted cash to Bitcoin and vice versa, and conducted Bitcoin-for-cash transactions for unknown people who mailed large amounts of U.S. currency to him, including to post office boxes that he controlled, court papers show.

Randol admitted in his plea agreement to repeatedly violating federal law and his company’s own policies by facilitating suspicious currency exchange transactions and taking steps to conceal them from law enforcement.

For example, Randol frequently conducted in-person cash transactions that exceeded $10,000 with anonymous or pseudo-anonymous individuals, including people whom Randol knew only by such monikers as Puppet Shariff, White Jetta, Yogurt Monster and Hood.

In his plea agreement, Randol admitted to engaging in specific transactions from October 2020 to January 2021 in which he exchanged a total of $273,940 in cash for Bitcoin without requesting a name, proof of identity, Social Security number or any other information about the buyer or the source of the funds being exchanged — violations of the Bank Secrecy Act.

Randol also allowed criminals to structure and launder funds through his Bitcoin kiosks in malls, gas stations and convenience stores in Los Angeles, Glendale, Santa Clarita, Huntington Beach, Santa Ana and Riverside, prosecutors allege.

More from Crypto

Crypto Mar 11, 2023
share with
Businessman, ex-presidential candidate seeks exit from defamation suit by
Business Jan 14, 2023
share with
Over $17M in restitution ordered for victims of cryptocurrency fraud by
Crime Dec 16, 2022
share with
Orange County man among two indicted in dark web narcotics sales case by
Crime Jun 30, 2022
share with
Reseda man charged in alleged $21M cryptocurrency fraud scheme by
Crypto Jun 22, 2022
share with
Bitcoin collapse in full motion by
More
Skip to content