Home / News / Missing / Authorities ask for help finding 77-year-old man missing in Azusa

Authorities ask for help finding 77-year-old man missing in Azusa

Missing Jan 12, 2024
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday in locating a 77-year-old man with unspecified medical conditions who was last seen in Azusa.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Artemio San Agustin Flores Jr. was last seen in the 6100 block of Traymore Avenue around 4 p.m. Dec. 25.

Deputies described Flores as a 5-foot-5-inch Asian man weighing 142 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

It was unclear what Flores was wearing when he disappeared.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

