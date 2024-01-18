16-year-old girl last seen near LAX reported missing

A 16-year-old girl with what police described as diminished mental capacity was reported missing after last being seen near Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday.
Zahira Boydson was last seen near Sepulveda and Century boulevards around 1:45 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Detectives described Zahira as a 5-foot-2-inch Black girl weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black pants and could be wearing glasses.
Anyone with information regarding Zahira’s whereabouts was urged to call LAPD Pacific Area Juvenile Detectives at 310-482-6366. During nonbusiness hours or weekends, calls should be made to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.