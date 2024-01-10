fbpx 75-year-old man with mental disorder last seen in Monterey Park
San Gabriel Valley

75-year-old man with mental disorder last seen in Monterey Park

San Gabriel Valley Jan 10, 2024
Arima Masami. | Photos courtesy of LAPD
Police Wednesday asked for the public’s help in locating a 75-year-old man with an unspecified mental health disorder who was last seen in Monterey Park.

Arima Masami was last seen in the 400 block of West Arlight Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives described Masami as a 5-foot-3 Asian man weighing 120 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He also has a mustache and was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, blue jeans and gray/white shoes.

Police presume Masami is driving a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna with California license plate 4UNJ113.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was urged to contact the LAPD Devonshire Division watch commander at 818-832-0644. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During non- business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.

