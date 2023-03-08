Fun things to do in SoCal this week: March 10-16

View of ArtNight Pasadena 2019. | Photo courtesy of City of Pasadena

Theatergoers, cinephiles and aesthetes in SoCal are in for a treat this week: galleries and museums are opening up their doors for FREE in Pasadena; a Broadway-themed rave is set to get everyone singing and dancing; theatrical productions are offering discounted tickets; and the Academy Museum is hosting a very special Oscar night party. Read on for all the details so you don’t miss out on all the fun.

March 10

ArtNight Pasadena

Pasadena | March 10 | cityofpasadena.net/artnight

In partnership with the City of Pasadena, different museums, galleries and other cultural institutions in the city open their doors for a night of free art, music and entertainment. There will also be food trucks and interactive activities at select locations.

Metalachi

The Concert Lounge | 5225 Canyon Crest Drive, Riverside, CA 92507 | March 10 | eventbrite.com

For over a decade, Metalachi has enchanted and intrigued audiences with their unique blend of traditional mariachi and heavy metal.

626 Laugh Market

Five55 | 555 N. Atlantic Blvd., Monterey Park, CA 91754 | March 10 | eventbrite.com

A collaboration between SGV Eats, Embarrassed by Night and Bobaful, is bringing a monthly comedy show to the SGV featuring the talents of Steven Ho, Sierra Katow, Ahmed Al-kadri, Leslie Liao, Mike Kim, Fred Le and Andy Van.

Bria Skonberg

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage | 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | March 10 | broadstage.org

Trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg, one of the “most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation” (The Wall Street Journal), links past and present with inventive arrangements from the traditional jazz repertoire, reinterpretations of contemporary classics, and original compositions.

Bria Skonberg. | Photo by Dario Acosta

March 11

Pasadena Festival Of Women Authors

Pasadena Hilton | 168 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | March 11 | pasadenaliteraryalliance.org

This year’s festival will feature Karen Joy Fowler (“Booth”), Tess Gunty (“The Rabbit Hutch”), Lan Samantha Chang (“The Family Chao”), Nikki Erlick (“The Measure”), Jean Hanff Korelitz (“The Latecomer”), Dolen Perkins-Valdez (“Take My Hand”), Tara Stringfellow (“Memphis”), and Belinda Huijuan Tang (“A Map for the Missing”). Authors will discuss their individual journeys, sign books and answer questions.

Field Trip Fest

Reata Park | 28632 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 | March 11 | fieldtripfest.com

Over 40 breweries will be featured alongside local food options, like Heritage Barbecue & Beer Co., and live musical acts.

Second Saturday ArtWalk

Downtown Pomona | Pomona, 119 W. Second St., Pomona, CA 91766 | March 11 | downtownpomona.org

More than a dozen galleries host artist receptions and shops and restaurants are open late. A farmers market will also be held at Shaun Diamond Plaza.

‘Persepolis’

Norton Simon Museum | 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, California 91105 | March 11 | nortonsimon.org

In its latest film series, the Norton Simon Museum celebrates women filmmakers. “Persepolis” is a coming-of-age story based on writer-director Marjane Satrapi’s life in Iran during the Islamic Revolution.

International Women’s Day With The EntrepreneuHER

One Colorado | 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103 | March 11 | onecolorado.com

Enjoy an afternoon of complimentary goodies like Reiki healing, massages, headshots, giveaways, beauty treatments and refreshments.

Broadway Rave

The Regents | 448 S. Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | March 11 | broadwayrave.com

Why don’t we paint the town at this rave for musical theater nerds, drama geeks and Broadway aficionados. Live out your dream of starring on Broadway as you dance, choreographed or not, and sing to the best showtunes.

818 Night Market

Mission Hills | 14941 Devonshire St., Mission Hills, CA 91345 | March 11 | the818nightmarket.com

Stop by from 5-10 p.m. and do a little shopping from small vendors, get a bite to eat and enjoy some music.

March 12

Free Second Sunday At PAM

USC Pacific Asia Museum | 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | March 12 | calendar.usc.edu

In celebration of Women’s History Month, USC PAM invites visitors to “Create a mixed media self-portrait inspired by artist Hung Lui, listen to stories of impactful female artists in the ‘Crossroads’ gallery, and explore the special exhibition ‘Global Asias: Contemporary Asian & Asian American Art.’”

Oscars Night At The Museum

Academy Museum | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | March 12 | academymuseum.org

Celebrate the 95th Academy Awards in glamor with access to the David Geffen Theater to watch the live stream on ABC, gallery admission, food by Wolfgang Puck Catering, a hosted bar, commemorative gift, red carpet photos and photo booths, and a 15% discount at the museum store.

Academy Museum’s first annual Oscars Night at the Museum, 2022. | Photo by Betsy Youree, ©Academy Museum Foundation

Truck-A-Palooza

Downtown Riverside | Mission Inn Avenue between Lime and Orange | March 12 | corweb.riversideca.gov

This free family event will allow kids to climb and explore dump trucks, police cars, fire trucks, buses, trolleys, news vans and more.

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Rose Bowl Stadium | 1001 Rose Bowl Drive Pasadena, CA 91103 | March 12 | eventbrite.com

Find antiques, collectibles and one-of-a-kind finds from more than 2,500 vendors.

Vintage, Upcycled & Contemporary Clothing Pop Up In Venice Beach

Moonlight Studio | 1517 Park Row, Los Angeles, CA 90291 | March 12 | eventbrite.com

Shop from Moonlight Studio’s racks of vintage clothes from celebs and artists, and selected designer brands.

March 13

LA Theatre Week

LA County, OC, and IE theaters | March 13-26 | theatreweek.com

With tickets to more than 75 productions starting at just $20, audiences will be able to experience high-caliber shows at prices that democratize access to the best of LA culture.Participating shows and performing arts organizations include musicals such as “1776” (Ahmanson Theatre), “Hairspray” (Dolby Theatre c/o Broadway in Hollywood, Segerstrom), “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” (La Mirada Theatre), “Chicago” (Segerstrom), the new production of “The Secret Garden” (Ahmanson Theatre), “Spring Awakening” (East West Players), and the “World Premiere of A Transparent Musical” (Mark Taper Forum).

(Left to right) Sushma Saha, Sara Porkalob, Mehry Eslaminia, Gisela Adisa, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Elizabeth A. Davis, Becca Ayers, Brooke Simpson, and Oneika Phillips in American Repertory Theater/Roundabout Theatre Company’s new production of “1776.” “1776” plays at the Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre April 11-May 7, 2023. | Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Skate Night

La Puente Park | 501 Glendora Ave., La Puente, CA 91744 | March 13 | lapuente.org

Grab your rollerblades or roller skates and spend your Monday nights skating at La Puente Park for free from 5-10 p.m.

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | March 13 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

March 14

Los Ramos Santos : The Holy Bouquet & Friends Show

Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre | 5919 Franklin Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90028 | March 14 | eventbrite.com

This night of stand-up comedy co-hosted by Carlos Santos (Netflix’s “Gentefied” and Hulu’s “The Valet”) and Francisco Ramos (HBO’s “Entre Nos” and Showtime’s “Shameless”) will also feature comedians Sasha Merci and JC Currais.

March 15

‘(Im)migrants Of The State’

The Actors’ Gangat The Ivy Substation | 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA, 90232 | March 15-April 7 | theactorsgang.com

Created by and based on the real-life experiences of formerly incarcerated actors, these stories run the full gamut of emotions, and the creators have found a way to employ humor, joy, and hope as they face even the darkest moments. For 17 years, the teaching artists of the theater’s Prison Project have been creating transformational opportunities for incarcerated men and women. An ensemble of Prison Project alumni with over 240 years of combined incarceration who have found their way to freedom now want to share their stories with audiences.

(Left to right) Edgar Rodriguez, John Dich, and Montrell Harrell. | Photo by Bob Turton

Classic Cinema Nights

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel | 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | March 15 | eventbrite.com

“From Here to Eternity” stars Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift, and Frank Sinatra as three soldiers stationed in Hawaii in the months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. Film critic and winemaker José Ignacio Cuenca will lead a wine tasting and introduce the movie.

March 16

‘Unrivaled’

Boston Court Pasadena | 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106 | March 16-April 23 | bostoncourtpasadena.org

Unrivaled is a fictional account of two of Japan’s most beloved female writers, 11th-century ladies-in-waiting Murasaki Shikibu and Sei Shonagon. This ultimate frenemy tale explores the complicated relationship between two women who simultaneously respect and resent each other’s talent. This hilarious and poignant world premiere is about friendship, heartbreak, and what it means to be a female artist. Perhaps most of all, it’s about no matter how much things change, the more they stay the same.

‘The Tempest: An Immersive Experience’

Shakespeare Center LA | 1238 W. First St., Los Angeles, CA 90026 | March 16-April 16 | shakespearecenter.org

In this reimagined immersive performance based on William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” the audience will find themselves shipwrecked onto the shifting sands of an island under the spell of supernatural powers. Guests can excavate clues and solve puzzles, while indulging in themed artisan elixirs and island vibrations.

Ongoing

‘Open Flowers Bear Fruit’

USC Pacific Asia Museum | 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through March 12 | pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

“Open Flowers Bear Fruit” features 10 photographs from Stephanie Shih’s ongoing series Asian American Still Life. Through her references to 17th-century Dutch still life paintings, Shih’s photographs challenge viewers to consider the complexity of the Asian American experience as it has manifested in the foods we eat and the things that remind us of home.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

A Noise Within | 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | Through March 12 | anoisewithin.org

Shakespeare’s enemy-to-lovers romantic comedy is getting a new setting, Sicily after being liberated by U.S. forces during WWII. Beatrice and Benedick’s stinging verbal sparring hides a mutual attraction both try to deny until circumstances force them to do otherwise.

Erika Soto and Joshua Bittonplay Beatrice and Benedick. | Photo by Daniel Reichert

Kristina Wong, ‘Sweatshop Overlord’

Kirk Douglas Theatre | 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through March 12 | centertheatregroup.org

The Pulitzer Prize finalist in drama, “Sweatshop Overlord” was born from Wong’s face mask enterprise consisting of sewing volunteer “aunties.” Wong dissects the pursuit of the American Dream and its many failings with humor.

‘The Horse’

Rancho Los Cerritos | 4600 Virginia Road, Long Beach, CA 90807 | Through March 12 | longbeachopera.org

Choreographer and dancer Chris Emile performs an intimate new work that combines exceptional movement direction with operatic ritual. The performance evokes the supernatural experience of spiritual possession through improvisational performance, structural installation, and video.

Chris Emile in “The Horse.” | Photo by G.L. Askew / courtesy of Los Angeles Nomadic Division and No)one Art House

‘Sunday In The Park With George’

Pasadena Playhouse | 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through March 19 | pasadenaplayhouse.org

Stephen Sondheim’s music brings the world of French artist George Seurat to vivid life. On a Sunday afternoon on La Grande Jatte, Seurat is hoping to find the inspiration to create a masterpiece. As the piece comes together, the people come alive; his mother, his friends, his critics, the woman he loves. Stroke by stroke, dot by Dot, will George create something lasting, something new?

‘Mean Girls’

Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through March 19 | scfta.org

This is going to be so fetch! Based on the hilariously smart hit film from Tina Fey, “Mean Girls” features music by three-time Emmy Award-winner Jeff Richmond and lyrics by two-time Tony Award-nominee Nell Benjamin. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of high school popularity.

English Bernhardt (Cady Heron), Jasmine Rogers (Gretchen Wieners), Nadina Hassan (Regina George), Morgan Ashley Bryant (Karen Smith), Lindsay Heather Pearce (Janis Sarkisian) and the National Touring Company of “Mean Girls.” | Photo © 2022 Jenny Anderson

Disney’s ‘The Lion King’

Pantages Theatre | 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through March 26 | broadwayinhollywood.com

Start working on your roar before you head to Pride Rock in this hugely successful musical about family, betrayal, duty and love.

‘The Secret Garden’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through March 26 | centertheatregroup.org

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, “The Secret Garden” follows 10-year-old orphaned Mary Lennox as she’s sent from her home in India to live with her reclusive uncle on his haunted English country estate. Mary’s curiosity leads her on a quest to discover her family’s past and herself.

Foreground (left to right) to Background (left to right): Emily Jewel Hoder and Susan Denaker, John Krause, Ali Ewoldt, Vishal Vaidya and Yamuna Meleth in the revival production of “The Secret Garden” at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre February 19 through March 26, 2023. | Photo by Matthew Murphy of MurphyMade

‘To The Bone’

Theatre 68 Arts Complex – The Rosalie | 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601 | Through March 26 | theatre68artscomplex.com

Sometimes life throws us a curveball. It’s been 20 years since the Red Sox lost their chance at the pennant when a Yankees fan ran onto the field and voided the final out, but the Dugan sisters are still mad about it. Kelly and Maureen live on the south shore of Boston, where they were known as “hard girls” back in the glory days of high school. Now they’re readying the house for a meeting with the daughter Kelly gave up for adoption back when she was 17. But when Geneva shows up, things don’t go exactly as expected.

‘Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts’

The Huntington MaryLou and George Boone Gallery | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through March 27 | huntington.org

Organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Wallace Collection in London in association with The Huntington, the exhibition explores the early inspirations behind Disney Studios’ creations, examining Walt Disney’s fascination with European art and the use of French motifs in Disney films and theme parks.

‘Designing with Disaster: Stories From Seven Regenerative Cities’

Japan House LA | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through April 2 | japanhousela.com

Inspired by the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami, the exhibition introduces the concept of “Regenerative Urbanism” – anticipatory urban design that explores the optimistic possibility of symbioses between humans and the natural and constructed worlds, embracing inevitable disasters and creating disaster-resilient environments. The exhibition also features illuminated Regenerative City Wells with an immersive physical, video, and audio experience envisioning seven hypothetical regenerative cities. Admission to the exhibition is free.

The JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles exhibition, “Designing with Disaster,” introduces the concept of “Regenerative Urbanism” – an anticipatory approach to urban design that explores the optimistic possibility of symbioses between humans and the natural and constructed worlds, embracing inevitable disasters and creating disaster-resilient environments. Exhibition admission is free between Jan. 27 – April 2, 2023. | Photo courtesy of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

‘Let Me In’

Theatre 68 Arts Complex | 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601 | Through April 2 | theatre68artscomplex.com

This “dark-ish” comedy about love follows a bride’s best friend and her intended groom as the wedding turns into a funeral. “I lost my best friend in a car accident when I was in my twenties. I still grieve. I think she would be very happy to know I have written a play out of my grief,” shares writer and director Brynn Thayer.

‘Love And Information’

Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center | 110 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 | Through April 3 | antaeus.org

What does it mean to be human? The digital age has given humanity access to radical equality, effortless connection and unprecedented intimacy. It has also served as a driver of detachment, alienation and unbridled anger. “Love and Information” examines these ideas and more through a kaleidoscope of scenes that reflect on the way we communicate in the 21st century.

‘Mulyana: Modular Utopia’

USC Fisher Museum | 823 W. Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90089 | Through April 8 | fisher.usc.edu

The exhibition is an introduction to Indonesian artist Mulyana’s large kinetic environments composed of intricately constructed, knit modules of marine life sculptures that vividly portray an unadulterated underwater world. Through his artworks, Mulyana hopes to instill a new consciousness of shared responsibility to protect the environment.

‘Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898–1971’

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through April 9 | regenerationblackcinema.org

The exhibition explores the achievements and challenges of Black filmmakers in the US in both independent production and the studio system—in front of the camera and behind it—from cinema’s infancy in the 1890s to the early 1970s. The Regeneration Summit, Feb. 3–5, 2023, will be a two-day celebration of Black cinema featuring artists, scholars, and filmmakers participating in conversations, workshops, and activations throughout the museum.

Stars and Icons, “Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971,” Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. | Photo by Joshua White, JW Pictures/ ©Academy Museum Foundation

‘Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992’

Mark Taper Forum | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through April 9 | centertheatregroup.org

Revisit a pivotal moment in LA’s recent history. “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” draws on over 350 interviews with politicians, activists, police, jurors, shopkeepers and countless other Los Angelenos to explore the uprising sparked by the acquittal of the men charged in the Rodney King police brutality case.

‘Mutant Olive 2.0’

Hudson Guild Theatre | 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038 | Through April 11 | onstage411.com/mutant

Writer/performer Mitch Hara returns with a newer and even more outrageous version of his hilarious, heart-wrenching, multiple award-winning signature play, “Mutant Olive 2.0.” Father and son forgiveness is at the core of Hara’s manic, brave, tour-de-force performance as Adam Astra, an actor whose past seems to constantly seep into his present. Set during what turns out to be a truly cringe-worthy audition, Astra relays tales of his soul-sucking childhood, monstrous substance abuse, rampant sex, crashed cars, an out of body experience and a black cape — even as he tries out for his dream role in “Hamilton: Unplugged.”

‘Connections: Asia’

Getty Center Museum | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through May 7 | getty.edu

The exhibit features five works of Asian art made between the 14th and 18th centuries in China, India, Korea and Japan on loan from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and displayed alongside European paintings and sculpture in the Getty’s collection made around the same time. “This juxtaposition creates visual and thematic dialogues that highlight the form and function of devotional images, woodcarving techniques, traditions of painting landscapes and portraits of prominent individuals, and the trade of luxury goods,” according to the Getty.

Desert X 2023

Coachella Valley | Through May 7 | desertx.org

Site-specific art installations throughout the Coachella Valley examine how humans shape and impact their environment, and the environment of others, in both beneficial and detrimental ways. “The desert is full of mythologies, ones that equip people with a strong will to survive in conditions some might think to be impossible, and this combination of tenacity through storytelling contributes to the important role of ‘the desert’ in many cultures around the world,” says co-curator Diana Campbell. “One of the many challenges of this project is not to over-romanticize this ‘tenacity’ and to work with art, artists, and storytelling to address real problems (that are not just stories) facing humans and non-humans who live in the Coachella Valley today.”

‘The Hilton Als Series: Njideka Akunyili Crosby’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through June 12 | huntington.org

The exhibit features a selection of works by Nigerian-born, Los Angeles–based artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby in the final exhibition curated by the Pulitzer Prize–winning author and New Yorker magazine critic Hilton Als, in collaboration with the Yale Center for British Art (YCBA) and Akynyili Crosby. The two selected five collage-based paintings from “The Beautyful Ones,” Crosby’s ongoing series of intimate portraits of Nigerian children, including members of her own family.

Njideka Akunyili Crosby, “The Beautyful Ones” Series #1c, 2014.Acrylic, transfers, and colored pencil on paper. 61 × 42 in. (154.9 × 106.7 cm). Njideka Akunyili Crosby, “The Beautyful Ones” Series #1c, 2014.Acrylic, transfers, and colored pencil on paper. 61 × 42 in. (154.9 × 106.7 cm). © Njideka Akunyili Crosby. | Courtesy of the artist, Victoria Miro, and David Zwirner

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Aug. 13 | nhm.org

The Natural History Museum’s seasonal Butterfly Pavilion featuring hundreds of butterflies of various species, native plants and natural light is finally opening.

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.