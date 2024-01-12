fbpx Lockheed Martin unveils NASA's newest supersonic X-plane
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Impact / Innovation / Lockheed Martin unveils NASA’s newest supersonic X-plane

Lockheed Martin unveils NASA’s newest supersonic X-plane

Innovation Jan 12, 2024
Lockheed Martin Skunk Works rolled out the X-59, a unique experimental aircraft designed to quiet the sonic boom, at a ceremony in Palmdale, Friday. | Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin Skunk Works
by
share with

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works rolled out a unique experimental aircraft designed to quiet the sonic boom at a ceremony Friday in Palmdale.

The unveiling of the X-59 plane marked a milestone in Lockheed Martin’s and NASA’s decades-long effort to solve a significant challenge of supersonic flight — the sonic boom.

“We’re thrilled to take on this challenge alongside NASA, whose quiet supersonic technology mission will have lasting, transformational impacts for people around the world,” Skunk Works vice president John Clark said in a statement. “This project is just one example of the broader ingenuity of our industry as we continually strive to push the envelope of what’s possible.”

Skunk Works is an official pseudonym for Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Development Programs, which has a location in Palmdale.

Friday’s rollout ceremony celebrated the technical advancements, collaboration and innovation that stemmed from years of research, development and production. The X-59 will reduce the loudness of sonic booms to a gentle thump, according to Lockheed Martin.

“The entire X-59 team leaned into the expertise of both legendary organizations, NASA and Lockheed Martin, to ensure success for this program,” Lockheed Martin Aeronautics executive vice president Greg Ulmer said. “I am extremely proud of everyone who made this historic moment possible.”

The aircraft will need to complete ground tests, including engine-run and taxi tests, before its first schedule flight later this year.

Once that’s complete, Lockheed Martin said it will move into the acoustic testing phase, which will include flights over populated areas. The test data will be given to U.S. and international regulators to help approve new rules that could allow quiet commercial supersonic flight over land.

More from Innovation

Education Jan 03, 2024
share with
UCLA acquires $700M Westside Pavilion mall for Research Park by Read more
Education Dec 05, 2023
share with
UCLA receives $9.1M in grants for cancer research by Read more
Innovation Oct 24, 2023
share with
3 Southland scientists honored by Biden for ‘exemplary achievements’ by Read more
Education Sep 20, 2023
share with
DOD awards USC $26.9M for development of domestic microelectronics by Read more
Health Aug 11, 2023
share with
UC San Diego scientists develop bacteria which can detect tumor DNA by Read more
Business Jul 13, 2023
share with
How HeyWire is hoping to revolutionize journalism with AI-driven news production by Read more
More
Skip to content