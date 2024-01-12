‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Barbie’ among nominees for Producers Guild Award

"Oppenheimer." | Photo courtesy of Universal

Continuing their awards season dominance, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” were among 10 films nominated Friday for the coveted Producers Guild of America Award for motion pictures, which traditionally foretells success on Oscar night.

Also nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures were “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon, “Maestro,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things” and The Zone of Interest.

The PGA honor is traditionally a strong indicator of which film will win the best picture Oscar. Since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expanded from five to 10 nominees in 2010, only four films have won the best picture Oscar without first winning the PGA Award.

For animated films, PGA Award nominations went to “The Boy and the Heron,” “Elemental,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

For television programs, PGA nominations for drama series producers went to “The Crown,” “The Diplomat,” “The Last of Us,” “The Morning Show” and “Succession.” For comedies, nominations went to “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Jury Duty,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso.”

Limited or anthology series scoring nods were “All the Light We Cannot See,” “Beef,” “Daisy Jones and the Six,” “Fargo” and “Lessons in Chemistry.”

The 35th annual PGA Awards will be presented Feb. 25 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

Here is a complete list of the nominations announced Friday, along with categories that were previously announced by the PGA:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“The Crown”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“BEEF”

“Daisy Jones and the Six”

“Fargo”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea”

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

“Quiz Lady”

“Reality”

“Red, White & Royal Blue”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“60 Minutes”

“The 1619 Project”

“Albert Brooks: Defending My Life”

“Being Mary Tyler Moore”

“Welcome to Wrexham”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love”

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

“Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Squid Game: The Challenge”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

“20 Days in Mariupol”

“American Symphony”

“Beyond Utopia”

“The Disappearance of Shere Hite”

“The Mother of All Lies”

“Smoke Sauna Sisterhood”

“Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)”

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

“100 Foot Wave”

“Beckham”

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets”

“Shaun White: The Last Run”

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

“Goosebumps”

“Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai”

“Sesame Street”

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch”

“The Velveteen Rabbit”

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”

“The Last of Us: Inside the Episode”

“Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question”

“Succession: Controlling the Narrative”