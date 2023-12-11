‘Succession,’ ‘Barbie’ dominate Golden Globe nominations

Kieran Culkin, Harriet Walter, Sarah Snook, and Jeremy Strong in “Succession.” | Photograph by Sarah Shatz/HBO

“Barbie” and “Succession” dominated the film and television nominations Monday for the revamped Golden Globe Awards, scoring nine apiece as nods were announced for the show’s 81st edition.

Greta Gerwig’s film that brought the iconic American toy doll to the big screen scored nominations for best motion picture-musical or comedy; best director-motion picture for Gerwig; best female actor in a musical or comedy for Margot Robbie; best male supporting actor in any motion picture for Ryan Gosling; best screenplay-motion picture (Gerwig); three nods for best original song-motion picture; and cinematic and box office achievement, a new category this year.

“Oppenheimer,” the story of atomic bomb mastermind Robert J. Oppenheimer, garnered eight nominations, including best picture-drama; best director-motion picture for Christopher Nolan; best male actor in a motion picture-drama for Cillian Murphy; best female supporting actor in any motion picture for Emily Blunt; best male supporting actor in any motion picture for Robert Downey Jr.; best screenplay; best original score; and cinematic and box office achievement.

HBO’s “Succession,” which concluded a much-decorated four-year run this year, is going out in style with its nine nominations — breaking the single-season record of eight nods previously established by “The Thorn Birds” in 1984 and “L.A. Law” in 1990.

The tale of a family’s internal battles to succeed an aging media mogul, “Succession” took nominations for best drama series; three for best male actor (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin); best female actor for Sarah Snook; best female supporting actor for J. Smith-Cameron; and three more for best male supporting actor (Alan Ruck, Alexander Skarsgard and Matthew Macfadyen).

In the film categories, “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Poor Things” got seven nominations each, while “Past Lives,” took five.

On the TV side, following “Succession,” FX’s “The Bear” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” each got five nominations.

Now under new management following their June sale to Dick Clark Productions and the dissolution of the scandal-scarred Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes mark the opening of the 2024 Hollywood awards season.

Monday’s nominations were announced by Cedric The Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama during an early-morning livestream broadcast from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The 2024 winners will be revealed Jan. 7 during a ceremony that will be broadcast live on CBS.

That ceremony will come following a 2023 that saw seismic organizational changes and major image burnishing as the Globes looked to restore their luster.

Beginning in 2022, the HFPA came under fire for a historic lack of Black members, along with questions about ethical standards for members and voters. Under the new set-up, the HFPA was dissolved, the Globes were sold to Dick Clark Productions and voter diversity was prioritized.

“This has been a year of exciting change for the Golden Globes,” Helen Hoehne, president of the organization, said at the start of Monday’s announcements.

“Not only are we starting a new partnership with CBS network, but our voting body has grown to 300 members from 75 countries, making the Golden Globes the most culturally diverse major awards body.”

The voting body includes international voters from countries including Armenia, Cameroon, Costa Rica, Cuba, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Serbia and Tanzania, according to the organization.

The new set-up also includes two new categories this year — recognizing cinematic and box office achievement in motion pictures, and best stand-up comedian on television.

In addition, six nominees were named for most categories, up from the usual five.

Joining “Barbie” in the best motion picture-musical or comedy category were “Air,” “American Fiction,” “The Holdovers,” “May December” and “Poor Things.”

Joining “Oppenheimer” in the best motion picture-drama category were: “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Past Lives” and “The Zone of Interest.”

Joining Gerwig and Nolan in the best director category were Bradley Cooper for “Maestro,” Yorgos Lanthimos for “Poor Things,” Martin Scorsese for “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Celine Song for “Past Lives.”

In other major film categories announced Monday, nominations went to:

— Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture-drama: Bradley Cooper for “Maestro,” Leonardo DiCaprio for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Colman Domingo, for “Rustin,” Barry Keoghan for “Saltburn,” Murphy for “Oppenheimer” and Andrew Scott for “All of Us Strangers.

— Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture-drama: Annette Bening for “Nyad,” Lily Gladstone for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Sandra Huller for “Anatomy of a Fall,” Greta Lee for “Past Lives,” Carey Mulligan for “Maestro” and Cailee Spaeny for “Priscilla.”

— Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture-musical or comedy: Nicolas Cage for “Dream Scenario,” Timothée Chalamet for “Wonka,” Matt Damon for “Air,” Paul Giamatti for “The Holdovers,” Joaquin Phoenix for “Beau is Afraid” and Jeffrey Wright for “American Fiction.”

— Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture-musical or comedy: Fantasia Barrino for “The Color Purple,” Jennifer Lawrence for “No Hard Feelings,” Natalie Portman for “May December,” Alma Poysti for “Fallen Leaves,” Robbie for “Barbie” and Emma Stone for “Poor Things.”

On the TV side, the competitors to “Succession” in the best drama series category were “1923,” “The Crown,” “The Diplomat,” “The Last of Us” and “The Morning Show.”

For best TV series-musical or comedy, the nominations went to “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Jury Duty,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso.

Other major TV nominations went to:

— Best performance by a male actor in a television series-drama: Cox, Culkin and Strong for “Succession,” Gary Oldman for “Slow Horses,” Pedro Pascal for “The Last of Us” and Dominic West for “The Crown.”

— Best performance by a female actor in a television series-drama: Helen Mirren for “1923,” Bella Ramsey for “The Last of Us,” Keri Russsell for “The Diplomat,” Snook for “Succession,” Imelda Staunton for “The Crown” and Emma Stone for “The Curse.”

— Best performance by a male actor-musical or comedy: Bill Hader for “Barry,” Steve Martin and Martin Short for “Only Murders in the Building,” Jason Segel for “Shrinking,” Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso” and Jeremy Allen White for “The Bear.”

— Best performance by a female actor-musical or comedy: Rachel Brosnahan for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Quinta Brunson for “Abbott Elementary,” Ayo Edebiri for “The Bear,” Elle Fanning for “The Great,” Selena Gomez for “Only Murders in the Building” and Natasha Lyonne for “Poker Face.”

In the new category of best performance in stand-up comedy on television, nominations went to Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, Sarah Silverman, Trevor Noah and Wanda Sykes.

In June, the Globes’ assets, rights and properties were acquired from the HFPA by a partnership of Dick Clark Productions and billionaire businessman- investor Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries, DCP said.

Jay Penske, CEO, chairman and founder of Penske Media, which owns DCP, said at the time that, as stewards of the Globes, “our mission is to continue creating the most dynamic awards ceremony on live television viewed across the world. We have a great team in place to grow this iconic brand and captivate new and existing audiences to celebrate the very best in television and motion pictures.”