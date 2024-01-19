Biddy Mason foundation, Starbucks unite for event honoring MLK, LA activists
The Biddy Mason Charitable Foundation (BMCF), in collaboration with Starbucks, will host a free, all-ages event honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the BMCF house at 2193 W. 25th St. in Los Angeles. This unique occasion will differ from typical MLK Day tributes by shedding light not solely on Dr. King, but also on unsung heroes who played pivotal roles advancing civil rights in LA.
Spotlighted activists will include Marnesba Tackett, Gwen Green, and others. Current and former foster youth served by BMCF will take center stage to present these compelling stories.
“People of color are overrepresented in foster care in LA County. Many don’t know their own histories or those of the Black and Brown individuals who have made a difference,” said BMCF CEO and President Jackie Broxton. “This event positions them as mouthpieces for their own community to enlighten others about local changemakers who too often go unrecognized.”
Starbucks will provide volunteer support and complimentary refreshments for attendees. “To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. every year, Starbucks employees across the U.S. work alongside local organizations to uplift their communities through service,” says Starbucks Global Responsibility Associate Selina Stratton-Maloy. “The company refers to this week as Week of Good, and it’s just one example of how Starbucks partners live our promise to positively impact the communities we serve.”
This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited; interested parties are encouraged to RSVP to Jackie Broxton at jbbiddymason1@gmail.com.