fbpx CA outdoor recreation worth $54 billion per year
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Life! / Wellness / CA outdoor recreation worth $54 billion per year

CA outdoor recreation worth $54 billion per year

Wellness Dec 19, 2022
Eastern Sierra Mountains | Courtesy of Shakti Rajpurohit
by
share with

California is number one in the country for dollars spent on camping, hiking, climbing, and biking, according to the latest federal data.

The most recent report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis also names boating and RV trips as the state’s most lucrative outdoor sector.

Katie Hawkins, California program manager for the nonprofit Outdoor Alliance, said outdoor recreation added $862 billion to the national economy in 2021.

“Outdoor recreation is 1.6% of the state’s GDP,” Hawkins reported. “It employs around 517,000 people, and accounts for $54 billion in spending.”

Advocates are asking Congress to pass America’s Outdoor Recreation Act, which includes the Public Lands Act. The latter would add wilderness protection to more than 600,000 acres of land and protect more than 580 miles of rivers in the Northwest part of the state, the central coast, and in Southern California.

Opponents say current protections are sufficient and warn additional regulations could stifle economic activity in mining, logging, and oil and gas.

Hawkins countered that the bills would help California reach its goal of protecting 30% of the land and water by the year 2030, which would help with the fight against global warming and sea level rise, because undisturbed land sequesters carbon.

“Here in California, we have seen firsthand the profound effects of climate change with the increasingly severe wildfire seasons, drought, and heat waves,” Hawkins observed.

Conservation groups are pressing lawmakers to bring the bills up for a vote during the lame-duck session, before the end of the year.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

References:  Outdoor recreation economic data U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis 11/09/2022

Senate Bill 3266 2022

Senate Bill 1459 2022

Written by Suzanne Potter, Producer, Public News Service

More from Wellness

Community Dec 12, 2022
share with
Blood bank’s supplies of one blood type `hours’ away from shrinking to zero by
Business Nov 25, 2022
share with
Fight for affordable insulin continues during National Diabetes Month by
Environment Nov 21, 2022
share with
This Thanksgiving, compost your food scraps and help save the planet by
Health Aug 26, 2022
share with
In-home cardiac rehab more effective than center-based rehab care by
Community Aug 09, 2022
share with
Fired nurse settles suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital by
Health Aug 09, 2022
share with
San Clemente council votes to drop proposed abortion ban by
More
Skip to content