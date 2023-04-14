Councilman McOsker seeks to create incentive program address LA staffing shortages

As the city of Los Angeles faces a significant staffing shortage across its various departments, Councilman Tim McOsker Friday introduced a motion to create an incentive program to address the city’s staffing shortages.

“If you have high vacancy rates at a department such as Public Works, it’s going to take longer to get a pothole filled or for the Transportation Department it might take longer to get stop signs approved,” said McOsker in a statement. “These are the basic functions of our government that we are having a hard time performing because of this shortage.”

The city is experiencing a 21% municipal job vacancy rate across its departments. The motions requests a report of the city’s vacancy rate in each department citywide to understand the full scope the city’s hiring needs.

Currently, the city has programs such as Targeted Local Hire and Bridge to Jobs, which have led to hires in the city and helped underemployed populations find a pathway to civil service careers with the city.

“City workers make L.A. run, but right now we’re in a hiring crisis,” said Councilman Hugo Soto-Martínez, who seconded the motion. “This motion will make it easier to find and hire the people who give Angelenos the services they deserve.”

The motion also instructs the city’s Personnel Department and the city’s administrative officer to report on ways to establish an incentive program, prioritizing departments with the highest vacancy rates and report on potential funding for this program in the upcoming fiscal year.

The city’s Public Safety Committee approved a hiring bonus plan last week for the Los Angeles Police Department to incentivize new and lateral hire and retain personnel. These incentives include $5,000 for new hires for entering the academy, for completion, and for three years of service. That motion still needs to be approved by the full City Council.

Many agencies have adjusted their recruitment initiatives after offering a hiring bonus provided them with a competitive advantage in the labor market.

“As we continue to recover from the pandemic, now is the time to look for creative ways to fill vacancies within the city family,” said Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who also seconded the motion.

The motion heads to the Personnel, Audits and Hiring Committee, which McOsker serves as chair.