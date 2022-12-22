DeGeneres show producer asks judge to enforce accord with dancer
A producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” sued by a show dancer who seeks allegedly unpaid wages is asking for a dismissal of the plaintiff’s case, maintaining that the parties previously settled for $30,000.
Plaintiff Raphaelle Bardet says she was hired in February 2021 to appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” She previously dropped the former afternoon television personality and A Very Good Production as defendants in her lawsuit, leaving WAD Productions Inc. as the remaining defendant in the Los Angeles Superior Court suit filed in July 2021.
According to her court papers, Bardet was given a job dancing as a background talent at a fee of $1,375, but she was denied her full wages, as well as meal and rest breaks and overtime.
In court papers filed Wednesday with Judge Stuart M. Rice, attorneys for WAD Productions state that the parties agreed in December 2021 to a $30,000 settlement and that the former judge in the case congratulated both sides.
However, Bardet’s attorneys have refused to ask for dismissal of the case, according to the WAD Productions attorneys’ court papers, which further state that “a complete and binding settlement agreement exists and Ms. Bardet cannot meet her burden of explaining why the court should not enforce the agreement.”
The WAD Production attorneys now want Rice to intervene and enforce the alleged accord.
“Ms. Bardet has held the settlement process hostage long enough,” the WAD Production attorneys state in their court papers. ” The time has come for the court to enforce the parties’ agreement and dispose of the case.”