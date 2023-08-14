Memorial services announced for fallen Riverside County firefighters

From left, Riverside County Fire Department Capt. Timothy Rodriguez, pilot Tony Sousa and Division Chief Joshua Bischof. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Fire Department/X

Separate memorial services were announced Sunday for the three men who died in a helicopter collision while battling a brush fire in Cabazon earlier this month.

Fire Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, 46, Fire Captain Tim Rodiguez, 44, and contract Cal Fire pilot Tony Sousa, 55, were killed when two Cal Fire helicopters collided in midair while working on the Broadway Fire on Aug. 6.

The ceremonies will be held on the following dates, according to Cal Fire officials:

— Rodriguez’s memorial service will be held Aug. 21 at the Ontario Convention Center at 2000 E. Convention Center in Ontario;

— Bischof’s memorial service will be held Aug. 24 at the Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center in Ontario;

— Sousa’s memorial service will be held Aug. 25 at a private lakeside ceremony in Gerber in Tehama County, California.

The specific times will be released at a later date.

“The Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department mourns the tragic loss of three esteemed firefighters, who valiantly served our communities,” the department said in a statement Sunday.

Sousa lived in Red Bluff, California, and worked as a pilot for Air Shasta in Redding.

The collision involved a Sikorsky S-64E helicopter and a Bell 407 helicopter, causing the deaths of all three members inside the Bell helicopter. The crash happened at about 6:55 p.m. on Aug. 6 near Pipeline Road and Apache Trail, according to the National Transportation Safety Board and Riverside County sheriff’s officials.

“While engaged in the firefight, two helicopters collided. The first helicopter was able to land safely nearby. Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and, tragically, all three members perished,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said in a media briefing after the deaths.

“Our hearts are broken at the loss of our colleagues, mentors, and friends. Josh and Tim were exceptional firefighters and people. We grieve with their families and loved ones, and our prayers are with them,” Cal Fire Riverside Chief Bill Weiser said in a statement.

President Joe Biden also offered condolences after the fatal helicopter crash.

“Every day, firefighters run toward danger, while everyone else runs the other way, because being a firefighter is not what they do — it’s who they are,” according to statement by Biden released by the White House. “This tragedy is yet another example of their incredible bravery. As wildfires have intensified in recent years, more and more firefighters have put themselves in harm’s way to defend our families and communities from out-of-control fires. …

“We owe it to our firefighters and their families to do everything we can to prevent these dangerous fires in the first place. Three families of three brave Americans have an empty seat around the dinner table tonight, and our hearts go out to them.”

The NTSB, the Federal Aviation Administration and personnel from the helicopter manufacturers Bell and Sikorsky are all investigating the accident.

Federal investigators are encouraging anyone who might have information to contact them at witness@ntsb.gov.