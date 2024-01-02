fbpx 3 found dead in burned house near Arcadia; investigation underway
Home / News / Fire / 3 found dead in burned house near Arcadia; investigation underway

3 found dead in burned house near Arcadia; investigation underway

Fire Jan 02, 2024
| Photo courtesy of Ken Kistler/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 1.0)
by
A fire in a house in an unincorporated area near Arcadia Tuesday left three people dead and two others injured.

The fire was reported at 1:01 a.m. in the 5300 block of Tyler Avenue, Los Angeles County Firefighter Craig Little told City News Service.

The house and attached garage were fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived, Little said. Firefighters had the flames out at 1:31 a.m., he said.

Authorities were not able to determine the genders and ages of the victims, Little said.

Fox 11 reported paramedics took two other people from the home to a hospital and the fire was believed to have started in the garage. According to Fox11, one of the people who died was a man who had gone upstairs in the burning building to try to help two other people, who also died.

Information was not immediately available on the identities of the people who died. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

