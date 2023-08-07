fbpx 3 killed in crash of firefighting helicopter near Cabazon
3 killed in crash of firefighting helicopter near Cabazon

Fire Aug 07, 2023
Cal Fire Southern Region Chief Dave Fulcher, right, and Nick Schuler, deputy director of communications & emergency incident awareness, brief reporters on the fatal helicopter crash near Cabazon. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Fire Department/Twitter
share with

Three men were killed when a helicopter observing and coordinating air drop operations at a Cabazon brush fire collided in mid-air with another helicopter and crashed in Riverside County, authorities said Monday.

The crash happened Sunday evening near Pipeline Road and Apache Trail, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“We have lost three great individuals,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief Dave Fulcher told reporters, his voice choking with emotion.

The Bell helicopter flown by a contract pilot with a Cal Fire division chief and a Cal Fire captain on board was in an observer-coordinator role when it collided with a Sikorsky Skycrane helicopter while battling the brush fire that started about 6 p.m. with a structure fire near Broadway Street and Esperanza Avenue and charred about 20 acres of grass, Fulcher said.

“Although this was a tragic event it could have been worse,” he said. The Sikorsky helicopter with two people on board landed safely and no one else was hurt.

The crash caused a 4-acre fire that was put out, Fulcher said.

Both helicopters and pilots were under contract to Cal Fire, he said.

The initial brush fire was estimated to have charred 20 acres of grass.

The two helicopters were among a half dozen aircraft that responded to the brush fire, Fulcher said.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators were en route to the scene, NTSB spokeswoman Jennifer Gabris said.

She confirmed the helicopters were a Bell 407 and a Sikorsky S-64E.

