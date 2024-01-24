Man dies in Mission Hills duplex fire

A man died Wednesday in a fire at a one-story duplex in Mission Hills after he reentered the burning building, officials said.
Firefighters sent to the 10800 block of North Noble Avenue about 3 a.m. encountered intense flames at the 1,856-square-foot residence, which had been converted into a duplex, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
The firefighters extinguished the blaze in 22 minutes and found the victim, Humphrey said. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
“One of four adults who initially escaped the blaze returned inside to retrieve personal belongings prior to the Fire Department’s arrival, and was later found deceased inside his flame-filled residence,” Humphrey said in a statement.
“An adult female resident who safely escaped the flames later came forward with minor medical complaints related to smoke exposure,” Humphrey said. “LAFD paramedics treated and transported her to an area hospital in fair condition.”
No other injuries were reported, Humphrey said.
“Firefighters discovered no evidence of smoke alarms within the pair of occupancies, as required by law,” Humphrey said. “The 72-year-old structure was not equipped with optional residential fire sprinklers.”
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Updated Jan. 24, 2024, 11:17 a.m.