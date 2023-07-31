Bonny Fire near Aguanga grows to 2,305 acres, 20% contained

| Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Fire Department

Firefighters Monday continued their efforts to gain the upper hand on the Bonny Fire that has been burning for several days near the Cahuilla Indian Reservation in Riverside County.

Firefighters boosted the lines of cleared vegetation around the 2,305-acre brush fire that erupted on the edge of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation south of Aguanga, increasing that containment to 20% as of Monday morning.

“Firefighters continued constructing handline around the fire perimeter, with no significant fire growth throughout the night. Unburned brush within the fire perimeter continues to be a threat to containment lines,” the Riverside County Fire Department said in a statement.

“Extremely steep and rugged terrain remains a challenge. Current weather patterns and a chance of thunderstorms through Tuesday could increase the risk of erratic fire behavior,” the fire department statement said. “Firefighters will work to keep fire spread minimal throughout the day, cooling hot spots and constructing containment line around the fire perimeter.

Firefighters planned to continue working to improve fire lines, cooling hot spots and digging more containment line around the fire perimeter, officials said.

The Bonny Fire was reported at 2:50 p.m. Thursday near Bonny and Barber lanes, according to the fire department. Full containment isn’t expected until Aug. 7.

One firefighter was injured battling the blaze, but fire officials offered no further details.

The force battling the flames included 2,066 firefighters from Riverside and cooperating agencies, officials said. Seven helicopters and “numerous” air tankers were working overhead.

The fire threatened 786 structures and destroyed one outbuilding.

An evacuation order remained in effect for the area north of the San Diego County line, east of Bonny Lane, south of Bowers Road, Bailey Road and Ramsey Road and west of Anza Borrego State Park.

An evacuation warning was also issued at noon Saturday to include the area of south of La Cima Road/Indian Paint Brush Road, west of Anza Borrego State Park, north of the San Diego County line and east of Spanish Spur Trail, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A care and reception center was established at Hamilton High School in Anza. The county Department of Animal Services stationed personnel at the location to assist with displaced animals, who were being housed at the San Jacinto Animal Campus at 581 South Grand Ave.

Shortly after it started Thursday, the fire nearly swept across Chapman and Johnston roads, prompting Cal Fire air tankers and water-dropping helicopters to unload in the immediate vicinity of several homes, protecting them from damage, according to reports from the scene.

On Thursday evening, the head of the fire jumped a road amid light winds and moved into hills, creating challenges for ground personnel.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District had no smoke advisory for the area as of Sunday night, after the fire prompted one initially.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.