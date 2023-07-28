Fire erupts near Cahuilla reservation, elsewhere in Riverside area

| Image courtesy of the Riverside County Fire Department/OpenStreetMap (CC BY-SA)

A brush fire that erupted on the edge of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation south of Aguanga was approaching 1,000 acres Friday, as crews contended with a cluster of spot fires breaking out ahead of the main blaze.

The Bonny Fire was reported about 2:50 p.m. Thursday in the area of Bonny and Barber lanes, and as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, the brusher was close to 950 acres and 10% contained, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Officials said that multiple spot fires were occurring ahead of the blaze, as the flames pushed toward the northeast.

Some structures were in the path of the flames, but it was unclear whether they were imminently threatened.

Four Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters were rotating in and out of the area, providing support to an estimated 150 personnel on the ground, comprised of Riverside County engine and hand crews, as well as firefighters from the Corona Fire Department, Hemet Fire Department, Murrieta Fire & Rescue and other agencies.

On Thursday evening, the head of the fire jumped a road amid light winds and moved into hills, creating challenges for ground personnel.

An evacuation order went into effect a short time later for the area south of Bailey Road, north of Running Springs Road, west of Chapman Road and east of Bonny.

Evacuation warnings followed for the area south of Tulle Peak Road, north and east of the Cleveland National Forest boundary and west of Terwilliger Road.

The area is sparsely populated.

A care and reception center was established at Hamilton High School, 57430 Mitchell Road, in Anza. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services stationed personnel at the location to assist with displaced animals.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Brush fire burns 103 acres in Banning

A brush fire in Banning that burned 103 acres of brush was 70% contained Friday with its forward rate stopped.

The Sunset Fire was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Mesa and Gilman streets, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire had burned about 20 acres by 7:30 p.m. Thursday and had grown to 103 acres by around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, the department reported.

Evacuation orders for the area south of Silver Star Drive, east of Sunset Avenue, north of Wilson Street and west of 16th Street were downgraded to an evacuation warning, the department reported. This area will be reopened to residents only, as fire resources continue to work in the area, the department said.

An evacuation warning issued for the area north of Wilson Street, east of 16th Street, south of Repplier Road and west of San Gorgonio was lifted. The road closure on Sunset Avenue from Wilson Street to Midnight Court will remain in place throughout the night and the road closure on Wilson Street has been lifted.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Blaze breaks out in San Bernardino National Forest, near Highway 243

A wildfire broke out Thursday in the San Bernardino National Forest north of Mountain Center, burning in heavy vegetation but not threatening any properties.

The blaze was reported about 3:15 p.m. in the area of Highway 243 and Saunders Meadow Road, according to the California Highway Patrol and U.S. Forest Service.

USFS spokesman Gus Bahena told City News Service that multiple Forest Service engine crews, supported by crews from the Idyllwild Fire Protection District, were sent to the location, but they were not initially able to ascertain the approximate dimensions of the blaze due to the terrain.

No Cal Fire aircraft or ground crews were requested to assist as of 4:45 p.m.

The blaze was in heavy vegetation, not in the immediate vicinity of a populated area, according to latitude and longitude coordinates provided by public safety officials.

There was no immediate word on how the fire started.

Fire Breaks out at truck tire repair facility in Moreno Valley

A fire that erupted Thursday in a tire repair lot on the east end of Moreno Valley was contained before reaching several tractor-trailers parked at the facility.

The noninjury blaze was reported about 12:20 p.m. in the 28800 block of Spruce Avenue, just north of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said that multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames raging in a line of truck tires, posing an immediate threat to several big rigs.

Firefighters quickly established a perimeter, preventing the blaze from reaching the trucks.

By 12:50 p.m., the fire was completely contained, according to reports from the scene.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Updated July 28, 2023, 12:41 p.m.