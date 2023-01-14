Gun violence: Shooting reports this past week in Los Angeles area 

| Photo courtesy of Tumisu/Pixabay

Shootings happened throughout Los Angeles County this week. In addition to previously reported incidents in Pasadena, North Hollywood and a deputy-involved shooting in Valencia, the following gun violence also occurred.

Man found shot dead in East Los Angeles

A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at about 4:55 a.m. and occurred in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies dispatched to the scene located a man, approximately 30 to 35 years old, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No motive or suspect information was available.

The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tipsters can also download the P3 Tips mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Two hospitalized after being shot near Koreatown

Two people are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting south of Koreatown.

Police responded at approximately 1 a.m. to the 2200 block of West 14th Street near Western Avenue regarding a call about an argument between several people, the website CountyNewsTV reported.

The two victims were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions.

The website reported that five men drove away from the scene of the shootings in a yellow Chevy Camaro.

There were no further details available.

Investigation underway into possible freeway shooting

A man who may have been shot while driving on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway near Culver City on Friday was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

According to Culver City police, the man drove to the Sony Pictures Studios in the 10200 block of Washington Boulevard about 6 a.m. and sought help, telling authorities he was wounded on the freeway.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment of an injury described as not life-threatening, police said.

An investigation was being conducted by the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting victim told investigators he was shot on the eastbound 10 Freeway, according to Fox 11.

Man shot by deputies, woman fatally stabbed identified

A knife-wielding man who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. Jan. 8 at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, where the woman was found stabbed to death at about 1:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

Homicide investigators and deputies were at the intersection investigating the woman’s death when they saw the man walking on a dirt access road adjacent to the road where the woman’s body was discovered, sheriff’s officials said. The access road was private and cordoned off by a barbed wire fence.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Alon Foster, 44, as the man who deputies shot.

Foster produced a knife when he was contacted by deputies and they attempted to detain him safely, the officials said. He was shot when he advanced toward the deputies.

The stabbing victim was identified as Sheila Ashley, 49.

Both Foster and Ashley were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were working to determine if there was a connection between them, the officials said.

The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about either incident to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

Man fatally shot in Long Beach; suspect sought

Police sought the public’s help Monday to find the gunman who killed a man in Long Beach.

Jaevion Tasby, 30, of Long Beach, was shot about 9:55 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“Detectives determined that an unknown male suspect approached the victim as he was walking … and fired multiple gunshots toward the victim, ultimately resulting in his death,” police said in a statement.

“At this time, the investigation to determine the motive for the shooting remains under way,” police said. “However the incident does not appear to be random.”

No description of the suspect was available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS, or via the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Man drives himself to hospital with gunshot wound in Long Beach

A man took himself to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body in Long Beach, authorities said Jan. 8.

The wound was not considered life-threatening, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of Cedar Avenue regarding a shooting located strike marks, a blood trail but no victim.

“Officers canvassed the area for video, conducted safety checks, and searched for a possible witness,” police said. “Local hospitals were notified.”

The shooting victim transported himself to a hospital a short time later. There was no other immediate information and the investigation was ongoing.