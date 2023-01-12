fbpx Man shot dead after altercation with deputies at Valencia mall
Home / News / Crime / Man shot dead after altercation with deputies at Valencia mall

Man shot dead after altercation with deputies at Valencia mall

Crime Jan 12, 2023
Westfield Valencia Town Center. | Photo courtesy of Literalkoala/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
by
A trespassing suspect who allegedly attacked a responding sheriff’s deputy at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall was shot and subsequently died at a hospital, the sheriff’s department said Thursday.

The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday outside the Macy’s department store at the mall in the 24000 block of Valencia Boulevard, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.

“Santa Clarita Station deputies responded to a business in a shopping center regarding a trespassing call,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “Upon arrival, a deputy was assaulted by the suspect and a deputy-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.”

Authorities withheld the name of the fatally wounded man, who was in his 60s, pending notification of his relatives, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported.

It was unclear if the deputy who was attacked was the same one who shot the suspect. The deputy who was attacked was treated for facial injuries at a hospital and released.

According to reports from the scene, a security guard at the mall called deputies regarding a trespasser who would not leave the property.

Investigators from the Department of Justice are handling the investigation of the shooting. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau is assisting the Department of Justice.

A large portion of the mall was cordoned off as deputies conducted their investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.

