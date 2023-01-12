fbpx Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at North Hollywood strip mall
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at North Hollywood strip mall

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at North Hollywood strip mall

Crime Jan 12, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Pxfuel
by
share with

A suspect was in custody Wednesday evening in connection with a shooting at strip mall in North Hollywood that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. outside the Sky Hookah Lounge at 13000 Victory Blvd., two blocks west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar and Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Podany told City News Service police are searching for another possible suspect.

One victim survived the attack and was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds, Aguilar said. The other man died at the hospital, Podany said.

The name of the victim was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the LAPD’s North Hollywood Community Police Station at 818-623-4016. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Crime

Crime Jan 12, 2023
share with
Man shot dead after altercation with deputies at Valencia mall by
handgun, gun, shooting
Crime Jan 11, 2023
share with
2 men wounded in shooting at North Hollywood hookah bar, 1 dead by
Crime Jan 11, 2023
share with
LAPD receives criticism over deaths of 3 suspects involving officers by
Crime Jan 11, 2023
share with
Public’s help sought to solve October Compton homicide by
Crime Jan 10, 2023
share with
New sentencing date set for rapper Lanez convicted of shooting by
Crime Jan 10, 2023
share with
Inglewood man pleads not guilty to murdering his 1-year-old daughter by
More
Skip to content