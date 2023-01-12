Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at North Hollywood strip mall

A suspect was in custody Wednesday evening in connection with a shooting at strip mall in North Hollywood that left one person dead and another in critical condition.
The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. outside the Sky Hookah Lounge at 13000 Victory Blvd., two blocks west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar and Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Podany told City News Service police are searching for another possible suspect.
One victim survived the attack and was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds, Aguilar said. The other man died at the hospital, Podany said.
The name of the victim was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the LAPD’s North Hollywood Community Police Station at 818-623-4016. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.