2 men wounded in shooting at North Hollywood hookah bar, 1 dead

Two men were shot, one fatally, at the Sky Hookah Lounge in North Hollywood Wednesday, and the shooting suspect remains on the loose, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. at 13000 Victory Blvd., two blocks west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar and Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department.
One victim survived the attack and was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds, Aguilar said. The other man died at the hospital, Podany said. The name of the victim was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information on the hookah bar shooting was asked to call the LAPD’s North Hollywood Community Police Station at 818-623-4016. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.