fbpx Man wounded in Pasadena shooting; ShotSpotter notifies police
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Pasadena Independent / Man wounded in Pasadena shooting; ShotSpotter notifies police

Man wounded in Pasadena shooting; ShotSpotter notifies police

Pasadena Independent Jan 09, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Pasadena Police Department
by
share with

A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting.

Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma.

Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Sharma said.

Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment, he said. Suspect information was not immediately available.

ShotSpotter is a technology that detects gunshots and automatically notifies police, according to the company’s website.

More from Pasadena Independent

News Jan 06, 2023
share with
Pasadena appeals court rules Mongols motorcycle club can keep patch by
Crime Jan 04, 2023
share with
Female suspect pleads not guilty in woman’s killing in Pasadena by
CHP
Crime Jan 03, 2023
share with
CHP: Pasadena man intentionally drove Tesla off cliff with 4 inside by
Community Jan 02, 2023
share with
‘Turning the Corner’: Thousands attend 134th Rose Parade by
Pasadena Independent Jan 02, 2023
share with
Solar power project advances with Caltech prototype’s launch by
Rose Bowl
Pasadena Independent Jan 02, 2023
share with
Big plays lead to Penn State’s 35-21 Rose Bowl win over Utah by
More
Skip to content