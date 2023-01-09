fbpx Adam Rich, youngest kid on TV show 'Eight is Enough,' dies at 54
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / The Industry / Adam Rich, youngest kid on TV show ‘Eight is Enough,’ dies at 54

Adam Rich, youngest kid on TV show ‘Eight is Enough,’ dies at 54

The Industry Jan 09, 2023
Adam Rich in 1977 when he co-starrred in the TV show "Eight Is Enough." | Photo courtesy of American Broadcasting Company/Wikimedia Commons (CC0)
by
share with

Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series “Eight is Enough” in the late 1970s and early ’80s, died at his Los Angeles-area home at the age of 54, it was reported Sunday.

Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to TMZ, which was the first to report the news.

No cause of death was immediately available, but a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service it was a coroner’s case and believed to be a natural death with no foul play suspected.

Rich was born in Brooklyn but grew up in Granada Hills. He gained fame for his role as Nicholas Bradford on “Eight is Enough,” which ran from 1977-81. Rich was noted for his “pageboy’ haircut, which was widely imitated by other children for a while. The show centered on a family of eight children whose father was a newspaper columnist played by Dick Van Patton.

Rich had guest spots on other TV shows during the era, including “Fantasy Island,” “The Love Boat” and “CHiPs.” He appeared on 13 episodes of the ABC drama “Code Red” that ran from 1981-82.

In later years his acting roles decreased and he experienced problems with drug use, including a 1991 arrest for breaking into a pharmacy to steal drugs, and a 2002 DUI arrest.

More from The Industry

Crime Jan 09, 2023
share with
Judge Sets Feb. 23 Sentencing for former film producer Weinstein by
Business Jan 09, 2023
share with
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ still leads box office with $45M weekend by
Business Jan 07, 2023
share with
Live Nation: Fraud case gets trial judge; wrongful firing settlement by
Los Angeles Jan 06, 2023
share with
Pfeiffer, Hudson among presenters at upcoming Critics Choice Awards by
Los Angeles Jan 06, 2023
share with
Walk of Fame star for Billy Idol unveiled in Hollywood by
Los Angeles Jan 05, 2023
share with
Rapper Theophilus London reported missing by family found safe by
More
Skip to content