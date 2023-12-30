fbpx 72-year-old woman with dementia goes missing in Willowbrook
72-year-old woman with dementia goes missing in Willowbrook

Missing Dec 30, 2023
A 72-year-old woman who authorities said has been diagnosed with dementia was reported missing Saturday after last being seen in the unincorporated area of Willowbrook.

Margarita Salas Reyes was last seen Friday at 5 p.m. on the 1600 block of 126th Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Reyes is Latina, 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white gown and dark gray sweatpants.

Anyone who has seen Reyes or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

