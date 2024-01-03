fbpx Police seek missing 13-year-old girl, last seen near LAX
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Police seek missing 13-year-old girl, last seen near LAX

Police seek missing 13-year-old girl, last seen near LAX

Missing Jan 03, 2024
Valentina Morales Magana. | Photo courtesy of the LAPD
by
share with

Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing near Los Angles International Airport while on vacation in the Southland from Mexico with her parents.

Valentina Morales Magana was last seen about 2 p.m. Tuesday near 98th Street and Airport Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“Valentina became involved in a verbal dispute and left the area after her mother noticed her putting on makeup,” an LAPD statement said. “Valentina and her parents are on vacation in Los Angeles from Mexico. Valentina does not have a phone and no relatives in the area. Valentina’s parents have not seen or heard from her and are concerned for her safety.”

The girl is Hispanic, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call Detective Bruce O’Brian at 310-482-6366, or 877-LAPD-247, Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

More from Missing

LA County Dec 30, 2023
share with
72-year-old woman with dementia goes missing in Willowbrook by Read more
LA County Dec 29, 2023
share with
Found: 12-year-old boy reported missing in Paramount by Read more
LA County Dec 27, 2023
share with
Found: Teen with autism reported missing in Littlerock by Read more
LA County Dec 22, 2023
share with
Lancaster teen boy diagnosed with autism reported missing by Read more
LA County Dec 20, 2023
share with
Elderly man with dementia goes missing, last seen in Lynwood by Read more
Los Angeles Dec 16, 2023
share with
Man diagnosed with epilepsy goes missing in Los Angeles by Read more
More
Skip to content