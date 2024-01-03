Police seek missing 13-year-old girl, last seen near LAX

Valentina Morales Magana. | Photo courtesy of the LAPD

Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing near Los Angles International Airport while on vacation in the Southland from Mexico with her parents.

Valentina Morales Magana was last seen about 2 p.m. Tuesday near 98th Street and Airport Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“Valentina became involved in a verbal dispute and left the area after her mother noticed her putting on makeup,” an LAPD statement said. “Valentina and her parents are on vacation in Los Angeles from Mexico. Valentina does not have a phone and no relatives in the area. Valentina’s parents have not seen or heard from her and are concerned for her safety.”

The girl is Hispanic, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call Detective Bruce O’Brian at 310-482-6366, or 877-LAPD-247, Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.