LASD searching for missing Paramount 12-year-old boy

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Friday to find a 12-year-old boy who went missing from Paramount.
Anthony Isaiah Talavera was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7400 block of Lionel Street.
Anthony is Hispanic. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He has shoulder length brown and red wavy hair. He also has brown eyes.
Anthony is a first-time runaway, according to the LASD.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD’s Lakewood station at 213-678-7192 or 562-543-6499. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.