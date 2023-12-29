fbpx LASD searching for missing Paramount 12-year-old boy
Home / News / Missing / LASD searching for missing Paramount 12-year-old boy

LASD searching for missing Paramount 12-year-old boy

Missing Dec 29, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Friday to find a 12-year-old boy who went missing from Paramount.

Anthony Isaiah Talavera was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7400 block of Lionel Street.

Anthony is Hispanic. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He has shoulder length brown and red wavy hair. He also has brown eyes.

Anthony is a first-time runaway, according to the LASD.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD’s Lakewood station at 213-678-7192 or 562-543-6499. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

