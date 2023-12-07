fbpx Authorities seek help locating 18-year-old woman last seen in Monrovia
Authorities seek help locating 18-year-old woman last seen in Monrovia

Missing Dec 07, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday in locating an 18-year-old woman last seen in Monrovia.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Roselyn Cortez was last seen Monday on Myrtle Avenue around 3 p.m.

Officials described Cortez as a 5-foot-4-inch Hispanic woman weighing 180 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a “George Michael” sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding Cortez’s whereabouts was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail, at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

