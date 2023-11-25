Authorities seek public’s help locating 17-year-old girl

Authorities sought the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl with an unspecified mental health disorder who went missing in Palmdale Friday.
Alaia Elizabeth Wheat was last seen in the 6300 block of Posada Court at around 3:50 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies described Wheat as a 5-foot-4-inch Black girl weighing 168 pounds with short red dreads and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, black leggings and a brown backpack.
Sheriff’s officials said Alaia’s family is concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was urged to contact the Palmdale sheriff’s station at 661-272-2400. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.