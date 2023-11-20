Man with dementia reported missing from Lancaster

Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 64-year-old man who has dementia and diabetes and went missing from Lancaster.
Darrell Richard Dorn was last seen at 7:34 p.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of West Avenue J, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Dorn is white, 6 feet tall, 155 pounds with gray hair, hazel eyes and a full beard. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and camo shoes.
He may be headed to the 43500 block of 17th Street West in Lancaster, sheriff’s officials said.
Anyone with information on Dorn’s whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.