fbpx Man with dementia reported missing from Lancaster
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Man with dementia reported missing from Lancaster

Man with dementia reported missing from Lancaster

Missing Nov 20, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 64-year-old man who has dementia and diabetes and went missing from Lancaster.

Darrell Richard Dorn was last seen at 7:34 p.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of West Avenue J, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Dorn is white, 6 feet tall, 155 pounds with gray hair, hazel eyes and a full beard. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and camo shoes.

He may be headed to the 43500 block of 17th Street West in Lancaster, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information on Dorn’s whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Missing

LA County Nov 18, 2023
share with
Man with epilepsy goes missing in Lakewood by
LA County Nov 11, 2023
share with
26-year-old man last seen in Norwalk goes missing by
LA County Nov 10, 2023
share with
Man suffering from anxiety goes missing, last seen in Lakewood by
Missing Nov 03, 2023
share with
Investigation continuing in case of missing man from La Cañada Flintridge by and
LA County Nov 03, 2023
share with
Authorities locate 25-year-old man missing from Saugus area by
LA County Oct 30, 2023
share with
Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old man missing from Whittier by
More
Skip to content