fbpx Man with epilepsy goes missing, last seen in Lakewood area
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Man with epilepsy goes missing in Lakewood

Man with epilepsy goes missing in Lakewood

Missing Nov 18, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 57-year-old man who authorities said suffers from epilepsy and requires daily medication was reported missing Saturday after he was last seen in Lakewood.

David Eugene Jones was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. Friday on the 3200 block of South Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Jones is white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

Anyone who has seen Jones or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

LA County Nov 11, 2023
share with
26-year-old man last seen in Norwalk goes missing by
LA County Nov 10, 2023
share with
Man suffering from anxiety goes missing, last seen in Lakewood by
Missing Nov 03, 2023
share with
Investigation continuing in case of missing man from La Cañada Flintridge by and
LA County Nov 03, 2023
share with
Authorities locate 25-year-old man missing from Saugus area by
LA County Oct 30, 2023
share with
Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old man missing from Whittier by
Missing Oct 28, 2023
share with
Man suffering from high blood pressure goes missing in San Gabriel by
More
Skip to content