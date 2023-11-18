Man with epilepsy goes missing in Lakewood

A 57-year-old man who authorities said suffers from epilepsy and requires daily medication was reported missing Saturday after he was last seen in Lakewood.
David Eugene Jones was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. Friday on the 3200 block of South Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Jones is white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.
Anyone who has seen Jones or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.