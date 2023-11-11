fbpx 26-year-old man last seen in Norwalk goes missing
26-year-old man last seen in Norwalk goes missing

Missing Nov 11, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
The sheriff’s department asked for the public’s help Friday to find a 26-year-old man last seen in Norwalk who requires medication.

Christian Estrada was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday in the 11400 block of Bloomfield Avenue, between Florence Avenue and Imperial Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Estrada was described by the department as Hispanic, 6 feet tall and weighing 199 pounds. He has black, long curly hair, brown eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweat pants, authorities said.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The medication Estrada requires was not specified.

