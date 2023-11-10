Man suffering from anxiety goes missing, last seen in Lakewood

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Friday circulated a photo of a 44-year-old man suffering from anxiety who went missing in Lakewood.
Jose Sandoval was last seen Tuesday about 4 p.m. in the 4600 block of Daneland Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Sandoval was described as a 5-foot-7-inch tall Latino man weighing 170 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo of “stitches” on his right hand and a tattoo of a “Mexican eagle” on his back. He was last seen wearing a gray and red long sleeved shirt and black pants.
The sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with information regarding Sandoval’s whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.