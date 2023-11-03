Investigation continuing in case of missing man from La Cañada Flintridge

An investigation was continuing Friday regarding the whereabouts of a man who was reported missing from La Cañada Flintridge in October.
Chinmay Nilesh Bhoot, 30, was last seen in that city on Oct. 21, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which issued a missing-person bulletin on Oct. 26.
The LASD bulletin labeled Bhoot as being “at risk,” and included his description and photo, along with a statement indicating that he “suffers from depression” and his family was concerned for his well-being.
On Thursday, the LASD announced that Bhoot had been found. However, on Friday, the agency told City News Service it could not confirm that he had been found, and that the case had been turned over to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. No other details were provided.
San Bernardino County officials did not immediately respond to a request on Friday for information.
“Chinmay was highly respected and cared greatly by his patients, colleagues, and mentors,” Bhoot’s parents said in a letter. “As his parents, we are incredibly worried for him and we are kindly asking for your help in his search and hopeful return.”