fbpx Investigation continuing in case of missing man from La Cañada Flintridge
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Investigation continuing in case of missing man from La Cañada Flintridge

Investigation continuing in case of missing man from La Cañada Flintridge

Missing Nov 03, 2023
Chinmay Nilesh Bhoot. | Photo courtesy of LASD
by and
share with

An investigation was continuing Friday regarding the whereabouts of a man who was reported missing from La Cañada Flintridge in October.

Chinmay Nilesh Bhoot, 30, was last seen in that city on Oct. 21, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which issued a missing-person bulletin on Oct. 26.

The LASD bulletin labeled Bhoot as being “at risk,” and included his description and photo, along with a statement indicating that he “suffers from depression” and his family was concerned for his well-being.

On Thursday, the LASD announced that Bhoot had been found. However, on Friday, the agency told City News Service it could not confirm that he had been found, and that the case had been turned over to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. No other details were provided.

San Bernardino County officials did not immediately respond to a request on Friday for information.

“Chinmay was highly respected and cared greatly by his patients, colleagues, and mentors,” Bhoot’s parents said in a letter. “As his parents, we are incredibly worried for him and we are kindly asking for your help in his search and hopeful return.”

More from Missing

LA County Nov 03, 2023
share with
Authorities seek public’s help finding 25-year-old man by
LA County Oct 30, 2023
share with
Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old man missing from Whittier by
Missing Oct 28, 2023
share with
Man suffering from high blood pressure goes missing in San Gabriel by
LA County Oct 25, 2023
share with
Authorities seek help finding 82-year-old man with mental disorders by
Missing Oct 19, 2023
share with
Man diagnosed with dementia reported missing in Pico Rivera by
LA County Oct 18, 2023
share with
Man with schizophrenia goes missing, last seen in Bellflower by
More
Skip to content