Authorities seek public’s help finding 25-year-old man

Authorities sought the public’s assistance Thursday to find a 25-year-old man last seen in Saugus.
Smaran Prakash Poudyal was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 20800 block of Satinwood Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies described Poudyal as a 5-foot-9-inch Asian man weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a spider tattoo on his left hand and was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Poudyal was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.