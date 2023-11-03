fbpx Authorities seek public's help finding 25-year-old man
Authorities seek public's help finding 25-year-old man

Authorities seek public’s help finding 25-year-old man

Missing Nov 03, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
Authorities sought the public’s assistance Thursday to find a 25-year-old man last seen in Saugus.

Smaran Prakash Poudyal was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 20800 block of Satinwood Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies described Poudyal as a 5-foot-9-inch Asian man weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a spider tattoo on his left hand and was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Poudyal was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.

