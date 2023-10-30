fbpx Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old man missing from Whittier
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old man missing from Whittier

Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old man missing from Whittier

Missing Oct 30, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A Silver Alert was in effect Monday to help locate a 68-year-old man with multiple ailments missing from Whittier.

David Rodriguez was last seen about 10 a.m. Sunday at Mills Avenue and Hawes Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Rodriguez suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, memory loss and seizures and is legally blind, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

He was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black-and- gray hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a brown bomber jacket, gray pants and white tennis shoes. He is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts was urged to call 911.

The CHP activates a Silver Alert when an elderly, developmentally or cognitively impaired person goes missing and is determined to be at-risk.

More from Missing

Missing Oct 28, 2023
share with
Man suffering from high blood pressure goes missing in San Gabriel by
LA County Oct 25, 2023
share with
Authorities seek help finding 82-year-old man with mental disorders by
Missing Oct 19, 2023
share with
Man diagnosed with dementia reported missing in Pico Rivera by
LA County Oct 18, 2023
share with
Man with schizophrenia goes missing, last seen in Bellflower by
LA County Oct 17, 2023
share with
Authorities seek public’s help locating 30-year-old man with depression by
LA County Oct 14, 2023
share with
12-year-old boy reported missing, last seen in Huntington Park by
More
Skip to content