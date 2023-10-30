Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old man missing from Whittier

A Silver Alert was in effect Monday to help locate a 68-year-old man with multiple ailments missing from Whittier.
David Rodriguez was last seen about 10 a.m. Sunday at Mills Avenue and Hawes Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Rodriguez suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, memory loss and seizures and is legally blind, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
He was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black-and- gray hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a brown bomber jacket, gray pants and white tennis shoes. He is believed to be on foot.
Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts was urged to call 911.
The CHP activates a Silver Alert when an elderly, developmentally or cognitively impaired person goes missing and is determined to be at-risk.