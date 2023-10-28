fbpx Man suffering from high blood pressure goes missing in San Gabriel
Man suffering from high blood pressure goes missing in San Gabriel

Man suffering from high blood pressure goes missing in San Gabriel

Oct 28, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Saturday circulated a photo of a 77-year-old man suffering from high blood pressure who went missing in San Gabriel.

Minqiang “Jhon” He  was last seen about 10 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of San Gabriel Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

He was described as a 5-foot-9-inch tall Asian man weighing 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve orange shirt.

Anyone with any information regarding He’s whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

