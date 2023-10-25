Authorities seek help finding 82-year-old man with mental disorders

Authorities sought the public’s help to find an 82-year-old man with unspecified mental health disorders last seen in Lynwood Wednesday.
Armando Horacio Miramon Mendoza was last seen around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Imperial Highway near California Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies described Mendoza as a 5-foot-7-inch Hispanic man weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He also has a beard.
It was unclear what Mendoza was last seen wearing, and sheriff’s officials said his family is concerned about his well-being due to his disorders.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mendoza was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.