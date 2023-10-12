fbpx 42-year-old man with ailments reported missing
42-year-old man with ailments reported missing

42-year-old man with ailments reported missing

Missing Oct 12, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
A 42-year-old man with multiple health ailments who requires medication last seen Wednesday in Lynwood was reported missing.

Lafayette Perkins was last seen Wednesday at an unspecified time in the 3100 block of Euclid Avenue, one block east of Santa Fe Avenue and the Compton city limits, and was presumed to be near the 1600 block of West 49th Street, near Western Avenue, in South Los Angeles, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies described Perkins as a 5-foot-10-inch Black man weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and grey leggings.

Perkins is medication-dependent with diabetes and has an undisclosed mental health disorder, causing his family to grow concerned about his well-being, the sheriff’s department reported.

Anyone with information regarding Perkins’ whereabouts was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

