35-year-old woman goes missing, last seen in Santa Clarita

A 35-year-old woman was reported missing Saturday after she was last seen in Santa Clarita.
Monique Simone Alamillo aka “Mojo,” was last seen at 11 a.m. on Monday on the 27800 block of Camp Plenty Road, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Alamillo is white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has medium-length black hair with bleached bangs and brown eyes. She has piercings on her lower lip and gauge earrings. Alamillo also has a tattoo of Mario Brothers and a skeleton on her right arm and was last seen wearing a black tank top, purple shorts and black boots, authorities said.
Anyone who has seen Alamillo or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.