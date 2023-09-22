Glendale police looking for missing 69-year-old man

Glendale police Friday sought the public’s help to find a 69-year-old man with “occasional memory issues” who went missing earlier this week.
Anthony Bauchman was last seen on Tuesday in the 1800 block of Tyburn Street, the Glendale Police Department reported.
Bauchman is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has brown eyes and is “balding,” police said. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black jogging pants and black-and-gray tennis shoes. He uses a wheelchair for mobility, police said.
“Anthony suffers from occasional memory issues, possibly from early-onset dementia.” police said in a statement.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call police at 818-548-4911.