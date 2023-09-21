Police seek public’s help to find missing 53-year-old man

Los Angeles police detectives sought the public’s help in finding a 53-year-old man last seen in the Avalon Gardens area.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Robert Gutierrez was last spotted on Aug. 21 around 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East 89th Street near McKinley Avenue, and his family is concerned about his well-being.
Detectives described Gutierrez as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and camouflage shorts.
Anyone with information regarding Gutierrez’s whereabouts was urged to contact LAPD Missing Persons Unit Officer Hendrickson at 213-996-1800. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During nonbusiness hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247