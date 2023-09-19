fbpx LASD seeks public's help finding 26-year-old man with mental disorder
Home / News / Missing / LASD seeks public’s help finding 26-year-old man with mental disorder

LASD seeks public’s help finding 26-year-old man with mental disorder

Missing Sep 19, 2023
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a 26-year-old man last seen in Lakewood who suffers from a mental health disorder.

Derrick Simuel Moss was last seen in the 500 block of Lakewood Center Mall around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies described Moss as a 6-foot-1-inch Black man weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a full beard and two scars on his right wrist.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, green sweatpants and black shoes.

According to the sheriff’s department, Moss is diagnosed with an unspecified mental health disorder.

Anyone with information regarding Moss’ whereabouts was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

