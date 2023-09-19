fbpx La Mirada man with dementia reported missing
La Mirada man with dementia reported missing

La Mirada man with dementia reported missing

Missing Sep 19, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

An appeal went out to the public for help locating a 78-year-old man with dementia who went missing from La Mirada early Monday.

John William Swicegood was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on the 14500 block of Bora Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

He is white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue medical pants, a medical bracelet and a silver ring.

Anyone with information on Swicegood’s whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.

