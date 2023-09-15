Authorities seek help finding woman with mental health disorder

Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find a 38-year-old woman last seen in Lynwood who suffers from an unspecified mental health disorder.
Los Angeles County resident Valerie Monique Moody was last seen in the 11700 block of Alameda Street around 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies described Moody as a 5-foot-5-inch Hispanic woman, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to the sheriff’s department, Moody’s family is concerned about her well-being due to her unspecified mental health condition.
It was unclear what Moody was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information regarding Moody’s whereabouts was urged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.