14-year-old girl reported missing, las seen in East Los Angeles

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday after she was last seen in East Los Angeles.
Ivonne Syria Carranza-Rivas was last seen at 6 a.m. Wednesday on the 4400 block of Dunham Street, near the Long Beach (710) Freeway, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Ivonne is Latina, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone who has seen Ivonne or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station watch commander at 323-264-4151. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.