fbpx 14-year-old girl reported missing, las seen in East Los Angeles
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / 14-year-old girl reported missing, las seen in East Los Angeles

14-year-old girl reported missing, las seen in East Los Angeles

Missing Sep 13, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday after she was last seen in East Los Angeles.

Ivonne Syria Carranza-Rivas was last seen at 6 a.m. Wednesday on the 4400 block of Dunham Street, near the Long Beach (710) Freeway, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Ivonne is Latina, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Ivonne or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station watch commander at 323-264-4151. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

LA County Sep 09, 2023
share with
Man with dementia, diabetes reported missing in Bellflower by
Missing Sep 06, 2023
share with
Motorist from West Covina goes missing in Glendale by
LA County Sep 05, 2023
share with
87-year-old man goes missing from South El Monte by
Los Angeles Sep 02, 2023
share with
Teen boy reported missing, last seen in Compton by
LA County Sep 01, 2023
share with
Authorities seek public’s help finding 31-year-old mother, 2 sons by
LA County Aug 30, 2023
share with
Missing octogenarians: Authorities seek men last seen in Lancaster, Colton by
More
Skip to content