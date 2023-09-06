fbpx Motorist from West Covina goes missing in Glendale
Home / News / Missing / Motorist from West Covina goes missing in Glendale

Motorist from West Covina goes missing in Glendale

Sep 06, 2023
Jefferson Ignacio, 79, was last seen in Glendale. | Photo courtesy of the West Covina Police Department
by
Authorities Wednesday circulated photos of a 79-year-old motorist from West Covina who went missing in Glendale.

Jefferson Ignacio was last seen in Glendale at about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, the West Covina Police Department reported.

Ignacio failed to return home and does not own a cell phone. He does not suffer from any mental impairments, but may have gotten lost in the area due to poor visibility during the night-time hours, authorities said.

He was described as a 5-foot-6-inch tall Asian man weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His vehicle was described as a 1984 tan Cadillac Seville with California license plate number 1KPM799.

West Covina police urged anyone with information about Ignacio’s whereabouts or that of his vehicle to call them at 626-939-8500, or the 24-hour anonymous tip line at 626-939-8688.

