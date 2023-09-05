fbpx 87-year-old man goes missing from South El Monte
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / 87-year-old man goes missing from South El Monte

87-year-old man goes missing from South El Monte

Missing Sep 05, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

An 87-year-old man went missing from South El Monte and sheriff’s detectives Tuesday asked the public for help locating him.

Nhon Quang Vuong was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Lorin Avenue, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

He was believed to be driving his car, a purple 1997 Infinity four-door sedan, California license 3TAX126. It has front end damage.

Vuong is Asian, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, with balding gray hair, gray facial hair and brown eyes, wearing a hat, gray long-sleeve shirt with stripes, beige pants and yellow shoes.

Anyone with information about Vuong was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-5500.

More from Missing

Los Angeles Sep 02, 2023
share with
Teen boy reported missing, last seen in Compton by
LA County Sep 01, 2023
share with
Authorities seek public’s help finding 31-year-old mother, 2 sons by
LA County Aug 30, 2023
share with
Missing octogenarians: Authorities seek men last seen in Lancaster, Colton by
LA County Aug 28, 2023
share with
Located: 14-year-old girl who got in an SUV in Diamond Bar by
LA County Aug 25, 2023
share with
Woman reported missing, last seen in Palmdale by
LA County Aug 22, 2023
share with
Authorities seek public’s help finding missing 16-year-old boy with autism by
More
Skip to content