87-year-old man goes missing from South El Monte

| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

An 87-year-old man went missing from South El Monte and sheriff’s detectives Tuesday asked the public for help locating him.

Nhon Quang Vuong was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Lorin Avenue, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

He was believed to be driving his car, a purple 1997 Infinity four-door sedan, California license 3TAX126. It has front end damage.

Vuong is Asian, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, with balding gray hair, gray facial hair and brown eyes, wearing a hat, gray long-sleeve shirt with stripes, beige pants and yellow shoes.

Anyone with information about Vuong was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-5500.